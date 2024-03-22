Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide brings more of the best stuff in April

HQ

Henric enjoyed the first expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, Echoes of the Fallen, when it launched in December, but was disappointed by its story and recycling of enemies. Fortunately, it seems like the second DLC will deliver everything he wants.

Square Enix has given us the first trailer for Final Fantasy XVI's The Rising Tide expansion, and it seems like we'll get a meatier story with more of the best elements from the main game. I say that because we're shown some of the stuff Clive and crew will experience when going to Mysidia, including an over the top fight against Leviathan and new water-based Eikon abilities that come in handy when meeting new kinds of enemies.

There are even some additions not shown, like the endgame mode Kairos Gate where we'll fight through 20 increasingly more challenging stages and the level cap being raised to level 60 in Story Focused Mode/Action Focused Mode and level 110 in Final Fantasy Mode.

You'll have to pay for this when The Rising Tide launches on the 18th of April, but some cool stuff will also come to those who don't have money to spare. The free 1.30 update will become available on the same day, and includes great quality-of-life improvements like:



The option to return to a quest giver immediately with the new "Quick Complete" function



Icon updates for important character quests



A new Skill Set feature, which allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets



Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use



New "Custom" controller type allows for freely customisable button layouts



Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode



Numerous new orchestrion rolls added



Does this make you want to jump back into Final Fantasy XVI next month?