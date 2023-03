HQ

Final Fantasy XVI has shown off the companion for Clive, a wolf named Torgal, in a few short gameplay clips.

First, we see how Torgal can be used in combat. With some simple commands, you can set Torgal to attacking foes with his own combo attacks, or jump in on the action to double-team your enemies with your canine pal.

As well, with a one-button command Torgal can help you explore. The wolf can sniff out routes for you and ensure you don't tread too far down the wrong path.