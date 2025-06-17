Final Fantasy XVI seems to be performing terribly on Xbox Series X/S

HQ

There has been a pretty big stink made about bringing PlayStation-exclusive Final Fantasy games to platforms beyond PlayStation, with a specific emphasis on getting Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox Series X/S consoles. This finally happened during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, where the latter was shadow-dropped and the former revealed plans to launch in the near future, but clearly the demand was not that high all things considered.

FFXVI has now been available on Xbox Series consoles for over a week - in what seems to be a maligned state admittedly - and according to an analytical firm, it is basically not selling at all on the platform.

As per user Lakrix of Alinea Analytics, in its launch week, FFXVI shipped around 22,000 copies on Xbox Series devices, which doesn't seem to be doing a whole lot to right the ship for a Square Enix RPG that underperformed commercially by the publisher's standards on PlayStation in the first place, even if it did move around three million units in its first week back in 2023.

