Final Fantasy XVI runs considerably worse on Xbox Series X

During the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month it was finally announced that Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is also coming to Microsoft's consoles so more people will get the chance to enjoy the classic adventure. Square Enix and Microsoft also had another big surprise in store, and both announced and released Final Fantasy XVI for Xbox Series S/X.

Now that the game has been out for Xbox for just over a week, there are some dissatisfied reports, and the tech wizards at Digital Foundry note in a new video that the complaints have some merit. It turns out that the game runs at a noticeably lower resolution, and where the PlayStation 5 original generally ran at 1440p, the Xbox Series X edition runs in 1224p. That's not the only thing that's wrong either, as basically everything is consistently a little worse than on PlayStation 5.

The only upside for Xbox gamers is that the image update in the Xbox Series X edition is better in Performance Mode, but runs in 720p compared to 1080p for PlayStation 5.

The differences are unexpectedly large and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are usually difficult to distinguish from each other. It can be optimised with a patch, but when they are this far apart, we probably shouldn't hope for any miracles.