Final Fantasy XVI requires more than 100 GB of your PS5 storage

Final Fantasy XVI launches three days from now, but physical versions of the game started to show up last week. A Youtube user called Everything E did an unboxning of the standard edition of the game, and thanks to this, we now know it's file size (and we also got to see it's reversible cover).

It turns out the adventure is a quite hefty game that will hog 100+ GB from your PlayStation 5 storage. While this is certainly a lot, it's not exceptional, but it could be an idea to free up som space if you intend to play it.

