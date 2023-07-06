Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Final Fantasy XVI receives patch 1.03 with long-awaited fix
Finally, we'll be able to adjust the motion blur in Square Enix's action title.
HQ
Early this morning, the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account revealed details about the update 1.03 of the game that has just been released, which includes one of the most requested graphical tweak fixes by players of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, motion blur.
Until now, you couldn't modulate or suppress this blur, which caused many players discomfort, leading to some cases of motion sickness. It looks like those days are behind us, and now we can enjoy Clive Rosfield's story without the physical discomfort.
Final Fantasy XVI Patch 1.03 Notes
Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu:
Motion Blur Strength
Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely.
Player Follow (Movement)
Player Follow (Attack)
Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively
Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.
Adds three new controller layouts: type D, E, and F.
Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.
Corrects some text issues.
Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube