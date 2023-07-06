Final Fantasy XVI receives patch 1.03 with long-awaited fix

HQ

Early this morning, the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account revealed details about the update 1.03 of the game that has just been released, which includes one of the most requested graphical tweak fixes by players of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, motion blur.

Until now, you couldn't modulate or suppress this blur, which caused many players discomfort, leading to some cases of motion sickness. It looks like those days are behind us, and now we can enjoy Clive Rosfield's story without the physical discomfort.

Final Fantasy XVI Patch 1.03 Notes