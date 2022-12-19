Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI Rated by ESRB

The series takes a more mature turn.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Final Fantasy XVI has been rated by the ESRB, and it seems that this time around the beloved RPG series is taking a much darker direction. Currently rated M for Mature, Final Fantasy XVI is being recommended to those 17 and above.

There are a few reasons for Final Fantasy XVI's rating, including the appearance of blood and gore, partial nudity, strong language, sexual themes, and violence. This M rating marks a first for the Final Fantasy series, potentially showcasing how different the newest game will be.

This ESRB rating might concern some fans who don't want to see Final Fantasy take on a more mature tone, but it might also excite newcomers to the franchise. Older fans won't be left behind, though, as there are other Final Fantasy projects to look forward to, such as a Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster set to launch in Spring next year.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release on the 22nd of June 2023 for PS5 and PC.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content