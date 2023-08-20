Final Fantasy XVI producer wishes there was only one console

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida has recently stated that he believes the gaming industry would be better from having one console.

In an interview translated by IGN, Yoshida states he wishes "there was only one console" for people to play on. He doesn't go into his reasoning behind this, but does believe that it would be "better" for everyone, consumers and developers.

Right now, we have three major consoles if we're not counting PCs, and while a lot of people enjoy sticking to one camp, to get every game on a single platform has its merits. We'd be done with exclusives, tribalism over consoles, and more.

Also, on the developer side, there have been technical issues with some new games being made for the Xbox Series S, as it doesn't have the power of a PS5 or Xbox Series X. With one console, the playing field is levelled.

What do you think? Is Yoshida right?