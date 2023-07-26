Final Fantasy XVI producer is tired of toxic fans

HQ

There's nothing new about the internet being flooded with overly passionate, often toxic fans who make it their life's work to hate everything and everyone beyond all reason. The producer of Final Fantasy XVI is one of those who have grown tired of the "toxic" discussions about games, and in a recent interview that is part of a Japanese documentary film about Final Fantasy (thanks, Eurogamer), he made the following statement:

Square Enix Final Fantasy boss Naoki Yoshida:

"There's a lot of people who just yell at you, people I've never seen, met, or talked to before. It's weird. What did we do to them? Perhaps they just write it from a place of negativity and malice. It's tiresome."

