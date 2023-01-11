Final Fantasy XVI Producer Denies Rumours of a PC Release

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be one of 2023's biggest releases for JRPG fans and perhaps even for those wanting to get into the series. We've not seen too much from the latest game in terms of gameplay, but still the hype is there, especially when mentioned that it could be coming to PC as well as PS5.

The Producer of the game, Noaki Yoshida, has recently squashed those rumours, however, as he has stated that "nobody said a word about a PC version releasing... Don't worry about that, buy a PS5!"

This latter part of the quote was said in a joking manner, before anyone gets up in arms about it. Despite Yoshida's denial of a PC version, this hasn't stopped some from believing it will be on the way, just after the PS5 release of Final Fantasy XVI.

Some PlayStation promotional material did state that Final Fantasy XVI would be coming to PC, with the most recent commercial hinting at that information coming out in November 2022. We'll just have to wait and see it seems until we can get something more concrete.