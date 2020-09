You're watching Advertisements

The PlayStation 5 Showcase opened with a bang this evening as Square Enix and Sony presented Final Fantasy XVI, a console-exclusive for the platform.

During the announcement, we got to see an extended gameplay trailer that teased plenty of story and showed off a fair amount of in-game action. It looked solid and there's plenty to unpack, but now is not the time. We'll be back with more on this in due course.