Final Fantasy XVI only has British accents

It's fairly common that characters in medieval or fantasy based shows or video games speak with a British accent, something many feels more authentic. And this opinion obviously includes the American audience.

This was revealed by the Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Dengeki, who says there will only be British accents in his upcoming game - to please American gamers:

"This time around, all characters motion capture and voices were done by European talent. However, since the script was written in Japanese first and made by Japanese staff, we had to translate it into English and then proceed with the English facial capture. However, even though the script is written in English, we made sure to not include any American accents. We decided to do this to prevent Americans from playing the game and getting mad by saying something like, "I was looking forward to playing a game set in a fantasy Medieval Europe, but why are they speaking American English!?" (laughs). To prevent this, we made sure that all the dialogue was recorded using British English."

