Final Fantasy XVI on PC will launch with both expansions

HQ

Next month, we'll see the launch of Final Fantasy XVI's second expansion, The Rising Tide. After that, the next time we'll likely be reporting on the game will be when it launches on PC. As the PC port is in the final stages of optimisation, hopefully we won't have long to go.

Speaking with Famitsu, producer Naoki Yoshida gave us some promising news on what we can expect when the PC port does drop. Namely, Yoshida confirmed that there will be a version of the game on PC that comes with both Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide.

It is likely this edition will cost more than the base version, as it would be strange to make PlayStation players pay extra when PC users will get the same content effectively for no extra cost besides time, but we'll have to wait and see.

If you want to check out more on The Rising Tide expansion, check out our piece here.