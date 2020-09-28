Final Fantasy XVI might be rated 18 by PEGI

You're watching Advertisements

PEGI still hasn't age rated Final Fantasy XVI, which probably has quite some time before it launches (even though recent rumors says it isn't to far off). But this doesn't mean Square Enix has no clue how PEGI will grade the game, as they have full knowledge of its procedures and evaluations.

In a mail sent to Final Fantasy mailing list subscribers over the weekend, Square Enix revealed that it has given it a PEGI rating of 18. Although this is only provisional, we thought the game looked fairly dark when it recently was announced, so it seems like it might be for mature audiences only in the end.