Final Fantasy XVI may get DLC

Final Fantasy XVI's producer Naoki Yoshida has said that some post-launch expansions could be planned for the game, depending on how the full release is received.

Speaking with Japanese outlet ASCII, he said: "First of all, we will release the main game, and if we receive positive feedback, we will consider doing something about it. We have developed this work with the aim of making it a volume that you can enjoy 100% of the story and battle content if you purchase the package."

Yoshida also said that once the PS5 version is launched, the development team will begin working on the PC version of the game.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on the 22nd of June for PS5.