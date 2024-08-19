English
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PC in September

But you can play a demo on Steam and Epic Games Store right now.

Five months have gone since producer Naoki Yoshida said that the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI was in "the final stages of optimization", so we've been eagerly awaiting news about a release date for quite some time. The wait is finally over.

The trailer below reveals that Final Fantasy XVI will launch on Steam and Epic Games Store on the 17th of September. That doesn't mean you'll have to wait a month to play it, however, as a demo is available right now. This is the beginning of the game, so you'll be able to continue where you left off if you decide to purchase the game in four weeks...at least if the yet to be announced PC specifications aren't too demanding.

Final Fantasy XVI

