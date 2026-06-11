Final Fantasy XVI, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Life is Strange come to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month

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Another month, another load of games added to PlayStation Plus' Game Catalogue. Premium and Extra subscribers can enjoy quite a fantasy RPG-loaded catalogue this month, with plenty of dark and gritty worlds to lose yourself in, alongside some brighter experiences for those sick of swords and sorcery.

Headlining the list on the PlayStation Blog is Final Fantasy XVI. The first fully fledged action-RPG in the mainline series puts us in the shoes of the gruff hero Clive Rosfield, who's put in charge of protecting his younger brother, and has to fight for the fate of his kingdom as well as his family. Speaking of kingdoms, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is our next big RPG hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, as we'll get the chance to explore Henry of Skalitz's humble beginnings, now given extra beefy performance on PS5.

Finally, there's last year's AA hit Blades of Fire, which takes us to a dark fantasy world without steel, where only our protagonist can keep forging weapons to fight an evil queen. From single-player to multiplayer, Black Desert's standard edition lands later in the month, giving us access to the standard edition of the MMORPG.

Outside of RPGs, there's Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Farming Simulator 25, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, there's Gitaroo Man, a classic PS2 rhythm game.

Gitaroo Man and Final Fantasy XVI join the Game Catalogue on the 16th of June. Sonic X Shadows Generations lands on the 10th. Life is Strange and Kingdom Come arrive on the 23rd, and the other titles come to the Game Catalogue on the 30th.