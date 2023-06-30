Final Fantasy XVI is now Japan's fastest-selling PS5 game

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news that Final Fantasy XVI has shifted three million copies around the world since its debut on June 22. Well, to add a bit of colour to that, Famitsu has now reported that the game is the fastest-selling PS5 title yet in Japan, as FFXVI has managed to sell 335,000 units within its first three days (i.e. between launch and June 25). There's no word on how much this number has increased since then, but no doubt it's by a rather large amount.

As a point of comparison, this means that Final Fantasy XVI has sold copies faster than Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 4, Gran Turismo 7, and so forth in the country, meaning it's no doubt on its way to becoming a titan in the Japanese PS5 space.

If you haven't had a chance to play Final Fantasy XVI yet, you can read our review here and see some gameplay below.

