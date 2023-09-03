Final Fantasy XVI is getting paid DLC

HQ

Ketil is far from the only one that thinks Final Fantasy XVI is amazing and the game has done fairly well commercially, so it wasn't surprising when Naoki Yoshida two months ago all but confirmed the game will get downloadable content. Now we know a bit more.

Yoshida-san confirms Final Fantasy XVI is getting at least two paid expansions and that the PC version of the game has gone into full development. He doesn't want to say anything else about this, but hopes to share more information by the end of the year.

The producer also wants to make players aware of the new patch that became available today. This includes the option to change how Clive's sword looks, new skins for him and his comrades, new controller layouts and more.

