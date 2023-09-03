Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is getting paid DLC

We'll learn more about the two expansions and the PC version by the end of the year.

Ketil is far from the only one that thinks Final Fantasy XVI is amazing and the game has done fairly well commercially, so it wasn't surprising when Naoki Yoshida two months ago all but confirmed the game will get downloadable content. Now we know a bit more.

Yoshida-san confirms Final Fantasy XVI is getting at least two paid expansions and that the PC version of the game has gone into full development. He doesn't want to say anything else about this, but hopes to share more information by the end of the year.

The producer also wants to make players aware of the new patch that became available today. This includes the option to change how Clive's sword looks, new skins for him and his comrades, new controller layouts and more.

What do you want to see in the DLC?

Final Fantasy XVI

