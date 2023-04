HQ

Pretty much every gaming-enthusiast out there has been hyped to learn more about the all but confirmed PlayStation Showcase in May or June, but the Japanese console-maker has a special treat for us earlier than that.

Sony and Square Enix have announced that Final Fantasy XVI will get its very own State of Play show at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on Thursday. This will show off more than 20 minutes of gameplay to get us even more excited for when the game comes to PlayStation 5 on June 22.