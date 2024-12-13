Final Fantasy XVI invited to the King of Iron Fist Tournament

HQ

Tekken 8 hasn't been satisfied with winning the Fighting Game of the Year Award. It has also announced a very special partnership with Square Enix, which is also coming in the next few days.

Final Fantasy XVI protagonist Clive Rosfield will join the Tekken roster next week, on 16 December to be exact, for those with the Premium version and Season Pass, and on 19 December for those who purchase it separately.

In a brief trailer we saw him fighting against Jin Kazama, while in the background fighting his 'alter egos' Ifrit and Devil Jin. Now that's a fight we'd like to see.

Are you going to try Clive in Tekken 8 next week?