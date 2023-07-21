Final Fantasy XVI has strong sales, according to Square Enix

HQ

Square Enix has recently insisted that sales for Final Fantasy XVI remain strong. Some believe that the units shipped for the latest RPG in the acclaimed franchise may not have reached Square Enix's expectations.

While Final Fantasy XVI did sell 3 million within a week, Final Fantasy XV sold 5 million units in a day, and the more recently released Final Fantasy VII: Remake sold 3.5 million in three days. Square Enix believes that even though the latest game hasn't hit these highs, it's still an incredibly strong seller.

In a statement made to IGN, Square Enix cited the smaller user base of the PS5 as a possible reason behind the sales figures. "With 38 million PS5 consoles shipped globally (as of March 31, 2023), sales of Final Fantasy 16 surpassed three million units worldwide several days after its release on June 22, 2023," said the company.

"Taking into consideration the sales figures of the acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the difference in size of the install base of the PlayStation 4 at the time of this title's release, we can see that the attach rate of Final Fantasy 16 is considerably high, given the PS5 install base. Square Enix considers the initial sales results of Final Fantasy 16 to be extremely strong, and we will continue to carry out a wide range of initiatives to encourage even more people to play the game."



