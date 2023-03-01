Final Fantasy XVI has "over 11 hours of cinematic cutscenes"

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22 for PlayStation 5 and Square Enix recently had a press event to tell us more about the game, something you can read more about in our brand new hands-on preview.

During the event, the producer Naoki Yoshida had a pretty spectacular thing to reveal as it turns out the game has more hours of cinematic cutscenes than an entire season of a TV series like Peacemaker, House of the Dragon or The Last of Us:

"One thing that was important to us, though, was to tell a story that was complete, from beginning to end, and at that, we think we have succeeded. To facilitate this, there are over 11 hours of cinematic cutscenes in the main scenario alone, all seamlessly interwoven into the game experience, playing in-engine in real-time."

We assume this is something that not everybody will appreciate, while others will love it. What do you think, is over 11 hours of cinematic cutscenes a good thing or would you have preferred the game to be more interactive?

Thanks Gematsu