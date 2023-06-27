Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI has an Easter egg dedicated to FFIX

Vivi has been immortalised in Square Enix's latest title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Square Enix has paid homage to one of its most beloved titles and characters in its latest work, Final Fantasy XVI. As spotted by players and shared around on Reddit, the action-RPG has a nod to Final Fantasy IX, in the form of an scarecrow Easter egg that resembles the mage Vivi.

In The Broken Hilt region just outside of the town of Eastpool in The Imperial Province of Rosaria, players can happen upon a small farm plot with a windmill. In the middle of a field of wheat, you can find a scarecrow that sports a blue coat and a yellow straw hat, all alongside piercing eyes hidden beneath the hat's brim. Needless to say, the scarecrow is without a doubt meant to resemble Vivi.

Have you come across any other Final Fantasy XVI Easter eggs? If so, let us know in the comments below.

Final Fantasy XVI

Related texts

0
Final Fantasy XVIScore

Final Fantasy XVI
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

On the surface, it's hard to recognise the Final Fantasy of your childhood, but behind the gloomy exterior, the heart of the series beats more powerfully than it has in decades.



Loading next content