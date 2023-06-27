Final Fantasy XVI has an Easter egg dedicated to FFIX

HQ

Square Enix has paid homage to one of its most beloved titles and characters in its latest work, Final Fantasy XVI. As spotted by players and shared around on Reddit, the action-RPG has a nod to Final Fantasy IX, in the form of an scarecrow Easter egg that resembles the mage Vivi.

In The Broken Hilt region just outside of the town of Eastpool in The Imperial Province of Rosaria, players can happen upon a small farm plot with a windmill. In the middle of a field of wheat, you can find a scarecrow that sports a blue coat and a yellow straw hat, all alongside piercing eyes hidden beneath the hat's brim. Needless to say, the scarecrow is without a doubt meant to resemble Vivi.

Have you come across any other Final Fantasy XVI Easter eggs? If so, let us know in the comments below.