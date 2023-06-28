Final Fantasy XVI has already shipped three million copies

HQ

It has almost been a week since Final Fantasy XVI made its debut on PlayStation 5 consoles, and with that in mind, Square Enix has given us a teaser of how well the game has been doing.

As noted in a new post on Twitter, it's revealed that FFXVI has already shipped three million copies around the world. While it's a very impressive amount of games to shift, the game hasn't quite lived up the success of Final Fantasy XV, which managed to ship five million copies at launch - a record that still stands as the best in the entire series.

For a game that is currently completely exclusive to the PS5 console, three million copies within its first week is still mighty impressive.