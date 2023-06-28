Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI has already shipped three million copies

Square Enix's RPG has had a strong debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has almost been a week since Final Fantasy XVI made its debut on PlayStation 5 consoles, and with that in mind, Square Enix has given us a teaser of how well the game has been doing.

As noted in a new post on Twitter, it's revealed that FFXVI has already shipped three million copies around the world. While it's a very impressive amount of games to shift, the game hasn't quite lived up the success of Final Fantasy XV, which managed to ship five million copies at launch - a record that still stands as the best in the entire series.

For a game that is currently completely exclusive to the PS5 console, three million copies within its first week is still mighty impressive.

Final Fantasy XVI

Related texts

0
Final Fantasy XVIScore

Final Fantasy XVI
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

On the surface, it's hard to recognise the Final Fantasy of your childhood, but behind the gloomy exterior, the heart of the series beats more powerfully than it has in decades.



Loading next content