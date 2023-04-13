Final Fantasy XVI gameplay shows everything you need to know

HQ

Square Enix had the honour of revealing one of the first PlayStation 5-exclusives when Final Fantasy XVI was unveiled, and tonight's State of Play showed off why this highly-anticipated title wouldn't be able to run on last-gen consoles.

Because the 25-minute gameplay video of Final Fantasy XVI looks absolutely incredible, both in terms of presentation and content. It basically shows and explains everything you should know about the game, as we learn more about the time-jumping story, the stylish real-time combat, a whole load of side-activities, a handful of unique and astounding boss fights, more of the wolf companion Torgal and so much more. All of this while highlighting the game's heavy focus on accessibility for how systems work, difficulty options and controls. Simply put, it's easy to understand why both veterans and new players are very excited for June 22.