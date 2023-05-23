Final Fantasy XVI demo will be "a couple of hours" long

HQ

The fact that Final Fantasy XVI will have a playable demo has been known for some time, and is not entirely surprising considering that Square Enix has often worked with this concept. However, we haven't known what the demo will be like, whether it's the entire adventure with a time limit or a selected part.

PushSquare has now learned more about this and writes that the demo will largely cover what we at Gamereactor and other media got to try out last week (and which you can read more about in our big preview). The demo will thus be "a couple of hours and focus on Clive in his youth". We already knew you will get to keep your save file from the demo and can continue the main adventure without having to redo the first hours,

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22 for PlayStation 5 and is exclusive to the format for six months.