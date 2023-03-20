Final Fantasy XVI could take you 80 hours to complete

HQ

For those looking for something to do while beating the summer heat in June, Square Enix is looking to provide a perfect solution. As noted in an interview with Famitsu, which has been translated by Twitter user @aitaikimochi, the developers behind the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI have given us an idea of how long the game might be, for those looking to play solely the main narrative and those aiming to complete everything.

In the interview, game director Hiroshi Takai stated: "FF16 is a story driven game that will take you on a roller coaster trip. You'll see the entirety of Clive's way of life, and the game will probably take about 35 hours to clear. If we include side content, it can be double that amount."

When asked to elaborate on the "double that" claim, producer Naoki Yoshida added: "For this game, we really wanted the player to be able to experience the story from start to finish. If the story length was too long, then it might get tiring to play. That's why we want FF16 to feel like a roller coaster experience where just when you think you can see the road ahead of you, you're pulled into another direction.

"As a result, the game is truly packed with story, battles, etc. that if you did not skip any cutscene, it'll take about 35 hours for you to understand the meat of the story and complete the game. Now, if you want to master and level up all abilities, gather all accessories, do all the side quests, and fight all the monster hunts, you're probably looking at about 70~80 hours of gameplay."

It turns out this goes a step further as well, as Yoshida also revealed that FFXVI will even boast a New Game+ feature that will "even more gameplay hours."

So, long story short, you better start planning ahead if you intend to truly complete the upcoming Final Fantasy title this summer, when it debuts on PlayStation 5 on June 22.