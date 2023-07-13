Final Fantasy XVI could have DLC in the 'near future'

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI has proven to be a huge hit in the weeks following its release, which has sparked the conversation around DLC. Previously, we'd heard the game would only get extra content if the reception to it was positive enough.

Now, with that positive reception well and truly earned, the game's producer Naoki Yoshida has opened up a bit more about the possibility of DLC.

"Going into Final Fantasy XVI," he told GamerBraves. "The one thing we wanted to create was a full, complete story, something that you can enjoy from beginning to end 100% without any DLC, and I think we were able to do that."

"But now we understand, we're getting feedback from players that have played the game, and a lot of players want to see more, and we know that and understand that. For us, we're taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward. So hopefully, in the near future, we can have something that we can give to you all."



This something in the near future might not be the DLC itself, and is more likely to be an announcement of whatever the studio has cooking up for us. However, it's still good to know that we're likely not fully finished with Final Fantasy XVI yet, as it is a game many aren't yet ready to say goodbye to.