      Final Fantasy XVI

      Final Fantasy XVI banned in Saudi Arabia

      Due to refusal to make changes to the game.

      It looks like Final Fantasy XVI won't be debuting in Saudi Arabia when it launches in June on PlayStation 5, as the Saudi Arabian General Commission for Audiovisual Media has now made an announcement and stated that the game has been banned in the country.

      The reason for the ban is noted to be refusal to make changes to the game, but as for what these changes relate to, this has not been specified.

      Following translation, the tweet reads: "For fans of the #FinalFantasyXVI game, we would like to clarify that it has not been released in the Kingdom, due to the publisher's unwillingness to make the necessary modifications."

      This wouldn't be the first time that Saudi Arabia has banned a project from releasing in the country, as Pixar's Lightyear, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were both banned from launching as well.

