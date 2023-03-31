Final Fantasy XVI announces end of development

HQ

In recent video game development calendars, it's common to see end of work and title release dates very close to each other. Sometimes even less than three weeks apart, during which time the game is sent to prepare the physical editions, if any. Hence also the tendency to "day one patch", fixing bugs discovered or fixed in those intervening weeks. But then there are the developments that are completed so far in advance that they come as a surprise, as is the case with Final Fantasy XVI.

The jewel in the crown of Square Enix's releases for 2023 has announced that it is wrapping up development, almost three months before its launch on 22 June.

Expect the studio to continue bug hunting and bug fixing in the weeks leading up to release, so we can expect a highly optimised Final Fantasy XVI release on PS5, which will be time-exclusive for at least six months, if not longer.

Are you looking forward to Final Fantasy XVI?