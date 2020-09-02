Final Fantasy XV and Resident Evil 7 are coming to PlayStation Now

You're watching Advertisements

A new month usually means new announcements of upcoming games for PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass. Now Sony has announced what additions it will offer subscribers in September, which you can view for yourself below:

• Final Fantasy XV - available until March 1, 2021.

• Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - available until November 30, 2020

• Observation

• WWE 2K19

If you want to play Final Fantasy XV, we suggest you get started as soon as possible if you are a completionist. The game is massive, so make sure you get the most out of it as it won't be sticking around forever. Will you be downloading any of these?