Final Fantasy XIV's Yoshi-P says there are difficulties releasing games on Xbox in Japan

Xbox is trying to make some more waves in Japan, but the green team simply doesn't do as well as Sony or Nintendo when it comes to the Japanese gaming market. Speaking with Eurogamer, Final Fantasy XIV's Yoshi-P spoke about how this can affect the Japanese market.

"When it comes to the Xbox platform and the fact that it was difficult for Japanese titles to be released on the platform, that's tied into the fact that in the Japanese market there is an extremely low number of users on Xbox," Yoshida said.

He then went onto argue that because Square Enix is itself a Japanese developer and publisher, of course it wants Japanese people to play its games, which is tough when there's also an Xbox release to worry about. But, there is hope that Final Fantasy XIV could kick off an effort for more Japanese games to come to the platform.