Final Fantasy XIV's The Rising returns on August 27th

Although Final Fantasy XIV first launched back in 2010, it was reborn three years later as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. To commemorate that relaunch, Square Enix has held The Rising event every year, and it has now become a beloved seasonal tradition for the community.

This year's edition runs from August 27th to September 11th and gives players the chance to take on a brand-new quest. Anyone with a character level 15 or higher can participate, making it accessible even for newer adventurers. The reward is a delightful Wind-up Gulool Ja Ja minion, a small companion that follows you on your travels across Eorzea.

Players eager to join in can find more details, including quest starting locations, on the official event page.