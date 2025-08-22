news
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV's The Rising returns on August 27th
Square Enix is once again celebrating the rebirth of Final Fantasy XIV with its annual The Rising event.
Although Final Fantasy XIV first launched back in 2010, it was reborn three years later as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. To commemorate that relaunch, Square Enix has held The Rising event every year, and it has now become a beloved seasonal tradition for the community.
This year's edition runs from August 27th to September 11th and gives players the chance to take on a brand-new quest. Anyone with a character level 15 or higher can participate, making it accessible even for newer adventurers. The reward is a delightful Wind-up Gulool Ja Ja minion, a small companion that follows you on your travels across Eorzea.
Players eager to join in can find more details, including quest starting locations, on the official event page.