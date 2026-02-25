Final Fantasy XIV's in-house band will be performing at Download Festival in June

HQ

If you plan on heading to Download Festival at Donington Park in the UK this June, there is one band that you won't want to miss out on.

For the first time ever, Final Fantasy XIV's in-house band known as The Primals will be performing outside of Asia or dedicated Fan Festival events for the long-running game. Yep, the band will be taking to the Dogtooth Stage at the rock and metal festival to perform many of its most iconic works from Final Fantasy XIV to attending fans.

The band's performance is scheduled for Friday, June 12th, and the exact set list of songs that they intend to perform has not yet been revealed. However, if you do want to attend and see the band performing live, you can snag a ticket to Download Festival today by heading over here.

Is there any track in particular that you'd like to see The Primals perform live?