Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy XIV trial extended to Heavensward

Square Enix previews the new game version and celebrates 20 million players in their MMO.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After Square Enix had to postpone the next content drop for the current Shadowbringers expansion of Final Fantasy XIV several times, game director Naoki Yoshida announced the launch date of the MMO's next big patch in a live stream yesterday. Game version 5.3 "Reflections in Crystal" will be available on August 11 and will bring a huge swarm of innovations with it. You can see more about it in the new story trailer attached below, which also includes some fancy impressions from the alliance raid YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse. In the next act of Yoko Taro's never-ending story, players will enter "The Puppet Fortress" to "witness the awakening of the white-clad Android 2P".

With game version 5.3, the main game A Realm Reborn is essentially combined with the first expansion Heavensward. New players can enjoy this content to a large extent without paying for it, as Square Enix extends the existing free test phase on August 11, too. Up to and including Heavensward, all players have access to most of the content that was introduced up to Patch 3.56. This includes the playable race of the Au Ra, as well as the three jobs dark knight, astrologer and machinist. So far, such actions have always been linked to a time limit, but this will not apply in the future anymore. However, once your characters have reached level 60 you have to buy the new content packs.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Final Fantasy XIV: ShadowbringersFinal Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Related texts



Loading next content