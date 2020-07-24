Final Fantasy XIV trial extended to Heavensward

You're watching Advertisements

After Square Enix had to postpone the next content drop for the current Shadowbringers expansion of Final Fantasy XIV several times, game director Naoki Yoshida announced the launch date of the MMO's next big patch in a live stream yesterday. Game version 5.3 "Reflections in Crystal" will be available on August 11 and will bring a huge swarm of innovations with it. You can see more about it in the new story trailer attached below, which also includes some fancy impressions from the alliance raid YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse. In the next act of Yoko Taro's never-ending story, players will enter "The Puppet Fortress" to "witness the awakening of the white-clad Android 2P".

With game version 5.3, the main game A Realm Reborn is essentially combined with the first expansion Heavensward. New players can enjoy this content to a large extent without paying for it, as Square Enix extends the existing free test phase on August 11, too. Up to and including Heavensward, all players have access to most of the content that was introduced up to Patch 3.56. This includes the playable race of the Au Ra, as well as the three jobs dark knight, astrologer and machinist. So far, such actions have always been linked to a time limit, but this will not apply in the future anymore. However, once your characters have reached level 60 you have to buy the new content packs.