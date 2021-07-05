English
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV sets new player record on Steam

It may still grow further with the Endwalker expansion on the way.

Most online RPGs start fading after a couple of years when users are moving to greener pastures, but clearly Final Fantasy XIV has not reached this point yet after the very troubled launch in 2010. In fact, it is now bigger than it has ever been and has set a new record for concurrent players on Steam during the weekend.

This was revealed on Steam Charts, that notes an all-time peak of 47,538 concurrent players was reached yesterday (Sunday). We assume this number might even continue to grow as the fourth expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is launching in November this year. Surely something to look forward to.

What are your opinions on Final Fantasy XIV?

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

