Final Fantasy XIV released as a board game

The trend of converting video games from digital to analogue continues and the next in line is Square Enix with Final Fantasy XIV which is now available for pre-order from the manufacturer and is planned to be launched in May next year.

"Based on the hit MMO Final Fantasy XIV, the FFXIV TTRPG is a tabletop roleplaying game that lets you experience Eorzea from a whole new perspective."

"Step into the shoes of a heroic adventurer or assume the game master's mantle, then cooperate to forge your own unique stories within the vast and exciting universe of Final Fantasy XIV."

Based on the product description, it sounds like Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG will be a fusion of board and role-playing games with up to four players (five including the game master). The box includes a bunch of pre-constructed adventures and also ready-made characters, but hopefully it will also be possible to create your own.

