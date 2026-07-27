Final Fantasy XIV launches for Switch 2 next week

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Square Enix had some exciting news for all Switch 2 owners over the weekend. As we already knew, Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the platform, something that was previously considered impossible because the original Switch simply wasn't powerful enough.

That said, the Switch 2 has been compared in terms of performance to the Xbox Series S, and the game is already available on that console, so we know it runs well. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long, as the launch is set for August 4... and it actually gets even better.

As part of the game's launch, it will be released as an extensive trial version (which includes the Heavensward expansion, among other things), which you'll be able to enjoy completely free for a month to see if it's right for you.

You may want to start clearing out some games or buying a larger memory card, though, as this will be the largest Switch 2 title to date weighing in at 117 gigabytes. Several editions will be available; here's the full list: