Final Fantasy XIV is officially released for Xbox Series S/X this month

Square Enix had some good Final Fantasy news for Xbox gamers during the Xbox Partner Preview that aired earlier today. It turns out Final Fantasy XIV will leave the beta and get an official release on March 21.

But it actually gets even better, as Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to claim the Starter Edition of the game as a a free perk included with your subscription. This includes the base game, both expansions (Heavensward and Stormbringers) and 30 days of gaming with no limits (the free trial have several limitations to what you can do).

Hopefully this will lead to a growing community, which must be considered good for everyone (including those who plays Final Fantasy XIV on PC and PlayStation). We also got a new trailer presenting all of this, check it below.