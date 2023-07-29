Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox just before the Dawntrail expansion

The pandemic stopped Square Enix from having its Final Fantasy XIV fan fests the last few years, so the Japanese company decided to revive it with lots of exciting announcements.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is without a doubt the highlight, as this will be the game's fifth major expansion when it arrives next summer. It'll take us to the new tropical world called Tural where grandiose mountains, lush forests and crystal blue water await when we leave the new hub city of Tuliyollal.

Exploring these areas might inspire you to change up your character a bit, which is why the expansion will also offer two new DPS jobs, the option to wear eyeglasses and have two dyes on every gear piece, make major graphical improvements and implement new gear.

That's not to say we'll just be enjoying ourselves without a care in the world, as Tural has some new enemy types. Top all of this with promises of new allied tribes (including the return of Pelupelu), an increased level cap from 90 to 100, new dungeons, new core battle content (like FATEs, Hunts, side-quests and treasure hunts), updates to duty support and new Raids, and there's definitely a lot to be excited about.

Not that we'll have to wait until 2024 for exciting stuff. Phil Spencer also came on stage to reveal that Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox Series. The official launch won't happen until next spring, but there will be an open beta when patch 6.5 launches this autumn.

Then it's rather fitting that the free trial will also be expanded to include Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood and everything up until update 4.58 around the same time.

Expect to learn more about all of this when the fan fest comes to London on the 21st of October. In the meantime, check out the trailer and images below to get a better look at Dawntrail.