Final Fantasy XIV has reached 27 million players

Final Fantasy XIV has continued to grow and grow over the years and now that very game has surpassed another impressive milestone: 27 million registered players. The news was revealed during the eighth annual 14-hour broadcast, where game director Naoki Yoshida shared the news, and even went as far as to announce some plans Square Enix has for the beloved series in 2023 and beyond.

Starting next year, Square Enix will be hosting an array of Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festivals around the globe, and to kick things off, the first will be held in Las Vegas in July 2023, between the 28th and the 29th to be exact.

After this, the Festival will be coming to Europe, to London to be precise. Held at the ExCel Centre in the city, the event will be between October 21-22, 2023. We are told that following this Japan will play host next, but the exact dates and venue remain to be announced - all that was said was "early 2023".

Tickets and extra details for the events will be announced at a later date.