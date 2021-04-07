Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has over 22 million registered players

There are plans for an open beta on PS5 later this month.

Square Enix has announced that it's online game Final Fantasy XIV has surpassed over 22 million registered players. This does not necessarily mean that this figure equals the purchased number of games as it also includes everyone who signed up for the free trial period.

Nevertheless, this must be seen as a success for the game, which was relaunched in 2013 after a failed premiere in 2010. There will also be an open beta for PlayStation 5 later this month. The next major update, called Endwalker, is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this fall.

Thanks, Siliconera.

