Final Fantasy XIV has more than 24 million players

It's no secret that Final Fantasy XIV has become a huge hit for Square Enix and we continuously hear reports about new records in player activity. And now it's time for more of precisely just that, as producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed that the player base has now climbed above 24 million players.

This makes the game the most successful in the series yet, and Square Enix also confirms that it officially is the most profitable Final Fantasy. With the expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker coming on November 23, we expect this number to grow even further , and Yoshida also adds that Square Enix spares <em>"no expense with [its] investments to ensure that this game continues to be one which [its] players can enjoy".

Basically, don't expect Final Fantasy XIV to go anywhere for a long, long time.

