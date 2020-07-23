LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy XIV has more than 20 million registered players

Square Enix's MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is quite the success story for the developer/publisher.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

There are few games that have had as bumpy a ride as Final Fantasy XIV, which was so bad and disliked that Square Enix killed it off less than two years after the release, remade it entirely and re-launched it as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Fortunately, the fans have liked it a whole lot better and since then, it has become one of the most popular MMORPG's of all time. And now another milestone has been reached.

Square Enix has now announced that the game has passed 20 million registered players, and we assume it will continue to grow a lot in the future as it has continuously been fleshed out with several smaller and three really major expansions (the latest one being Shadowbringers). It's worth noticing that Final Fantasy XIV is one of few games in this genre that still costs money to buy and also has a monthly fee, so it speaks volumes of the game's quality that the gamers are more than willing to do so.

Final Fantasy XIV is available for both PC and PlayStation 4, and there's also a pretty generous free trial if you would like to check it out yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Related texts



Loading next content