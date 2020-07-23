Final Fantasy XIV has more than 20 million registered players

You're watching Advertisements

There are few games that have had as bumpy a ride as Final Fantasy XIV, which was so bad and disliked that Square Enix killed it off less than two years after the release, remade it entirely and re-launched it as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Fortunately, the fans have liked it a whole lot better and since then, it has become one of the most popular MMORPG's of all time. And now another milestone has been reached.

Square Enix has now announced that the game has passed 20 million registered players, and we assume it will continue to grow a lot in the future as it has continuously been fleshed out with several smaller and three really major expansions (the latest one being Shadowbringers). It's worth noticing that Final Fantasy XIV is one of few games in this genre that still costs money to buy and also has a monthly fee, so it speaks volumes of the game's quality that the gamers are more than willing to do so.

Final Fantasy XIV is available for both PC and PlayStation 4, and there's also a pretty generous free trial if you would like to check it out yourself.