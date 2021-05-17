LIVE

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will release November 23

A six-minute cinematic trailer also debuted alongside the release date reveal.

During the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival event late last week, Square Enix revealed many exciting details regarding the MMO's fourth expansion, Endwalker. The biggest of these details is that it will launch on November 23 and pre-orders are now open.

Alongside the release date reveal, a new six-minute cinematic trailer was released (you can check it out in the video above) and so were details on the expansion's collectors edition. This collector's edition is said to contain additional goodies such as a special artbook, a Loporrit plush, and a Paladin figure (sadly at the time of writing the collector's edition is out of stock). You can take a look at the contents within the collector's edition below:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

