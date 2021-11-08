Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been postponed to December

HQ

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been delayed to December from the previously scheduled November 23, announced Square Enix.

The producer & director, Naoki Yoshida, has explained the reasons behind this delay:

"[...]As we neared the end of development and I played through everything—from quests to battle content and the like—I just couldn't contain my desire to further improve Endwalker's quality, specifically because this expansion pack marks the first major culmination of events in FFXIV so far. Even as we look beyond Endwalker, the FFXIV story will continue for a long time and we hope to deliver many more enjoyable experiences in the game. However, it was precisely because Endwalker concludes the first major saga that I felt our team needed to push ourselves to the 'limits' that I envisioned.

As a result, we remained firmly resolved to adjust down to the smallest nuances and ensure our writing covers even the finest points of the vast and intricate story that has spanned these past 11 years since the original FFXIV to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy their adventure in Endwalker. Unfortunately, the consequence of this was that we ended up in a situation where we cut into the time required for final quality assurance checks due to this time spent on additional improvements.

At this rate, there was a bigger risk of us reaching the release date without ensuring 'stability' as one form of quality, and for that reason, I have decided to postpone the release at this time. As we also anticipate large amounts of congestion across all game Worlds, I felt that even in this respect it wouldn't be right for us to release the expansion while lacking adequate 'stability.' I am truly sorry."

In short, the delay can come down to Yoshida and the team's desire to make everything perfect, therefore they need extra time to polish every part of Endwalker and end up needing more time to finish the work.

Check the new schedule below:

Official Release: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Start of Early Access: Friday, December 3, 2021

Patch 6.01 Scheduled Release: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Patch 6.05 Scheduled Release: Tuesday, January 4, 2022