Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker ends the conflict between Hydaelyn and Zodiark this fall

During the weekend, Square Enix unveiled the new Final Fantasy XIV expansion. Endwalker is the name of the next chapter, which will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and, for the first time, PlayStation 5 together with game version 6.0 this autumn.

Endwalker will end the story of the mystical characters Hydaelyn and Zodiark that began in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, all the way back in 2013. From game version v6.1 on, the MMO will open a new narrative chapter which Game Poducer / Game Director Naoki Yoshida will continue to develop according to Square Enix' CEO Yosuke Matsuda.

Features and updates in game version 6.0

With the Sage, a new healer job will be introduced into the game. It will partially replace the role of the Astrologer (who will be converted into a pure healer starting v6.0), protecting allies with shields from incoming damage. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will get a second job and that is a melee type damage dealer but we have to wait for more information about it.

Endwalker will lead us to the small, oriental city of Radz-At-Han, as well as to the destroyed capital of the Garlean Empire, Garlemald. We saw a Matanga, blue elephants, as part of the playable Arkasodara tribe and learned that Anima from Final Fantasy X will be enemies in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. We also know that the Warriors of Light will travel to the moon in version 6.0.

The gameplay will also change with the latest expansion, as the level cap will be increased to level 90. At the same time, Square Enix has to scale down the damage numbers because the high values are leading to internal errors. In the future everything has to be a little tidier because, as said, Final Fantasy XIV is about to make a new start.

PS5 version detailed

The PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV is said to have "dramatic" improvements in frame rate and load times, and according to Matsuda you will be able to upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version at no additional cost (the monthly subscription will remain, however). According to Yoshida, there will be two display modes available to choose from: 4K graphics and the performance mode.

Square Enix will host a public beta on April 13 (which is also the start date of v.5.5) so you can see the improvements for yourself if you already own the PS4 version. We will find out at a later date what content is waiting for us in this trial version, but the following video is apparently demonstrating in real time how significant the difference in loading times and game performance is on the new Sony console