Final Fantasy XIV director seems to imply a Switch edition

HQ

Technically speaking, Final Fantasy XIV was released back in 2010, but that version flopped so badly that it had to be reworked under the leadership of Naoki Yoshida, and in 2013 it was relaunched for PC and PlayStation 3 under the name A Realm Reborn. This time around, things went better, and the game is now one of the most successful online role-playing games in existence.

A year later, it was released for PlayStation 4, followed by PlayStation 5 in 2021 and Xbox Series S/X in 2024. However, it is still not possible to enjoy the role-playing game on Nintendo's format. But perhaps that is about to change. The Japanese blog Livedoor (via Twisted Voxel) reports that Yoshida was asked in a New Year's message whether Final Fantasy XIV would also be coming to Switch 2, to which he replied:

"Regarding the Switch, please look forward to it with anticipation."

Of course, this is not the same as a confirmation, but it certainly sounds like something is in the works, otherwise he could have simply denied it, been more vague, or simply refrained from commenting. What do you think about this?