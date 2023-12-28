Final Fantasy XIV director says the cloud will end all console wars

HQ

Even today, when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X are both basically computers with fairly similar specifications, people still argue in rather harsh terms about which console is best. One person who isn't fond of this is the Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, and he thinks it will all be gone fairly soon.

In a Youtube interview, Yoshi-P explains that the concept with different consoles will be gone roughly ten years from now, as the cloud will make everything playable on whatever format you prefer. This way, developers can reach all gamers with their projects. He even claims it would have happened to some extent already, if the pandemic hadn't delayed it, and adds (translated by Genki_JPN): "The gamers will be happy and also us developers will be happy".

What do you think, is Yoshi-P on to something or will gamers still argue about their hardware as if it were beloved sports teams ten years from now?